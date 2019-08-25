Harber Asset Management Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Cut by $7.12 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Polaris Wealth Advisers Lifted Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 356,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 29,126 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6,602 shares to 302,339 shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,374 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYC).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,268 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.