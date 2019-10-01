Harber Asset Management Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Upped by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; 10-15 Associates Decreased Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $2.82 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 54,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 185,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 239,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.54M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 79,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 339,784 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 260,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 2.28 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,286 shares to 178,776 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Report: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 4,855 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 7,681 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 9,294 shares. Jane Street Limited Com owns 99,205 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.52% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 155,048 shares. 13,321 are held by Williams Jones And Assoc Lc. Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.32% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Accuvest Global has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whitnell & owns 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,400 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 13,260 shares. 17,300 were reported by Murphy Cap Mngmt. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vigilant Cap Management reported 4,243 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability owns 29,470 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares to 507,960 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,279 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Colony Grp Ltd Liability reported 74,328 shares stake. Mcf Ltd Co accumulated 16,217 shares. Moreover, Round Table Services Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,741 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kistler owns 3,898 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Riggs Asset Managment reported 172,547 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Avenir has invested 0.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 826,400 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). King Luther Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 935,574 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: 5.9% Yield And Quarterly Increases Fueled By Exporting – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.