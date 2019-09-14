Harber Asset Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Decreased by $5.32 Million; Causeway Capital Management Cut Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 55,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 383,034 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.68M, down from 438,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 174,602 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 113,500 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $37.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.20M for 12.70 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).