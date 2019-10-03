Harber Asset Management Has Upped Position in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.37 Million as Share Value Declined; American Financial Group Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped by $2.70 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 114,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 626,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 512,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 13,716 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 631,110 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

