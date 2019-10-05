Harber Asset Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.77 Million; Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Lifted Global Pmts (GPN) Stake

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 93,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 74,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 598,425 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,576 shares. The Missouri-based Comm State Bank has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cap Intl Sarl accumulated 62,615 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 5,062 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.49% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 260,525 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Communication Ma has invested 0.38% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 71,109 shares. North Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 4,436 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,345 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 262,766 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 19,161 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares to 237,786 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,744 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.