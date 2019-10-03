Harber Asset Management Has Upped By $1.37 Million Its Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding; MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER (MMMW) SI Increased By 21.07%

MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER INC (OTCMKTS:MMMW) had an increase of 21.07% in short interest. MMMW’s SI was 45,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.07% from 37,500 shares previously. With 245,100 avg volume, 0 days are for MASS MEGAWATTS WIND POWER INC (OTCMKTS:MMMW)’s short sellers to cover MMMW’s short positions. The stock decreased 22.22% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.007. About 16,665 shares traded. Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 114,378 shares as Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA)’s stock declined 19.90%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 626,557 shares with $7.77 million value, up from 512,179 last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In now has $697.46M valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 171,762 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 168,187 shares to 140,018 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 47,065 shares and now owns 41,517 shares. Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) was reduced too.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company has market cap of $107,969. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc. and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. in February 2002.