Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Pdf Solutions (PDFS) by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Sectoral Asset Management Increased Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake by $835,200

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 106,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 583,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, down from 689,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 35,056 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,641 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.22 million, up from 391,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 136,912 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Appoints Colleen Reitan to the Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Lumasiran Was Recently Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 21,194 shares. North Star Asset has 4,000 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Opus Point Prns Management Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 13,351 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 347,979 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 23,357 shares. Strs Ohio has 1,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 377 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Banking stated it has 5,689 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 110 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 23,105 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Patricia Allen to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Approves Roche’s Tecentriq For Breast Cancer, Trevena On Track For NDA Resubmission, Edap Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 115,100 shares to 794,868 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,851 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares to 289,212 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 31,920 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). 1,903 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Com. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 19,313 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 32,512 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 82,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas reported 2,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Investors has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Group Inc holds 0% or 21,150 shares in its portfolio. 53,628 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Susquehanna International Gru Llp invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny stated it has 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 47,363 shares.