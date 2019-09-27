Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) stake by 15.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 106,104 shares as Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 583,470 shares with $7.66 million value, down from 689,574 last quarter. Pdf Solutions Inc now has $424.03M valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 48,837 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. SNNUF’s SI was 3.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 3.01 million shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 395 days are for SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF)’s short sellers to cover SNNUF’s short positions. It closed at $24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.11 billion. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It has a 30.11 P/E ratio. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 113,826 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 494,181 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). 373,341 are held by Geode Capital Management Ltd Com. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 10,956 shares. Needham Invest Limited Company owns 1.32 million shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. 148,649 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.14% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 47,363 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 58,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Whittier Trust accumulated 57 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,949 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 4.23 million shares.

