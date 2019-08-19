Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Entegris (ENTG) by $812,525; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 2.21M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc analyzed 23,215 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 295,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 319,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 66,567 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.92 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares to 161,888 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for ON Semiconductor, Entegris, Universal, MarineMax, Epizyme, and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Versum Materials Rose as Much as 18.3% Today – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.