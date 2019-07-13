Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $4.48 Million; Shares Rose; Dana (DAN) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $6.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 63,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,834 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 99,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 486,673 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71 million for 27.13 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Revenues For Akamai’s Cloud Security Solutions Business Exceed $1 Billion By 2021? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, AKAM, LLY – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai (AKAM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Ups ’18 View – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Akamai plans Portland growth after Janrain acquisition – Portland Business Journal” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Reports Election of Madhu Ranganathan to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 21.62% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.74 per share. DAN’s profit will be $129.53M for 5.12 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What’s Behind June’s Big Marijuana Stock Winner – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Visa Invests in Custody Services, Uber Finalizes a Healthcare Partnership – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, PayPal, Slack and more – CNBC” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dana Incorporated Reduces Pension Liabilities while Fulfilling Benefit Obligations – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dana Inc. Reports Record Sales, But Posts Lower Net Income In First Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

