Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake as Stock Rose; Tikvah Management Increases Stake in Qad (QADA)

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 63.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 63,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,834 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 99,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 353,872 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,655 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares to 161,888 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.72 million for 26.88 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 35,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Lp stated it has 101,210 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 61,134 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Maverick Cap Limited has 97,460 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 60,018 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New England Research Management, Illinois-based fund reported 6,750 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 33,628 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership owns 4,471 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 3.32 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,740 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 38,569 shares. 7,689 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Wheaton William also sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15. Gemmell James also sold $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares.