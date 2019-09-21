Harber Asset Management Has Raised Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stake by $6.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Increased Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 175.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 150,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 236,005 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, up from 85,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 132,713 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 92.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 42,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 88,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 45,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.9 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Outlook for Electronics Semiconductors Industry Looks Bright – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navigating The Fog On Silicon Motion’s Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Rocky March For Silicon Motion – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $58 at KeyBanc as Memory Demand Improves and Inventories Begin to Decline – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 106,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,470 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 230 shares. 13,393 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. 57,118 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Arizona State Retirement holds 53,207 shares. 11,449 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 109,181 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,831 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 45,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 33,672 were reported by Connors Investor. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Amalgamated Bancshares has 6,468 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 100,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.