Harber Asset Management Has Raised Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $2.42 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Has Trimmed by $1.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 26,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 3,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 29,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 960,731 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 61,015 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $159.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 1.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 103,578 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Gsa Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 145,340 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd has 22,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 1.58% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 697,825 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 439 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 1.29M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 23,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meritage Management invested 0.23% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 55,887 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 199,419 shares.

