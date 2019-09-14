Harber Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $18.75 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 187,824 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01 million, up from 161,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 2.77 million shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $258.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.