Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Its Entegris (ENTG) Holding by $812,525; Shares Rose; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed Its Holding

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.88 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 23,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 319,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 1.01M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 28,540 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. Aqr Mngmt Llc has 27,544 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 464,130 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 11,177 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 257,600 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated accumulated 163,432 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 94,206 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Broadview Limited Liability Company reported 167,250 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 313,230 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,639 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares to 253,400 shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 261,789 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 1.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,366 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 0.77% or 60,943 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 64.84 million shares. Highlander Capital Ltd has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fosun Intll Limited reported 19,567 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc accumulated 22,844 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability reported 6,818 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 88,152 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.92% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,593 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 1.12% or 45,566 shares. Ycg Ltd Llc holds 5.66% or 385,712 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 214,117 shares. Peoples Services Corp accumulated 1,242 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

