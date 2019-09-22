Harber Asset Management Has Lowered By $11.76 Million Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding By $11.72 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 588,106 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 475,329 shares with $9.93 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) stake by 17.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 308,342 shares as Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 2.06M shares with $79.51 million value, up from 1.75 million last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp now has $32.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) stake by 8.76M shares to 14.70 million valued at $79.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 12,077 shares and now owns 42,883 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 7.96% above currents $39.84 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $4500 target in Monday, September 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. B. Riley & Co maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Inc reported 24,134 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 129,558 were reported by Empyrean Partners Lp. Investec Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 10,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company owns 62,946 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 2,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 359,028 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,586 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brave Asset invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hrt Fincl Ltd Company owns 117,765 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Company holds 48,251 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.90M shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 504,510 shares. Invesco Limited owns 10.73 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication reported 0.08% stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tennessee-based Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22,556 shares. 812 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap. Fincl Advantage has 310,669 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 39,059 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested in 1.53% or 582,341 shares. Eaton Vance holds 66,251 shares. Bruni J V &, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 401,922 shares.