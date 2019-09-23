Harber Asset Management Has Lifted By $3.77 Million Its Facebook (FB) Position; Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Stake By $2.15 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 79,211 shares with $39.95 million value, down from 83,476 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $49.34B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $15.26 during the last trading session, reaching $581.71. About 695,729 shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 19,541 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 93,776 shares with $18.10M value, up from 74,235 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $532.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 12.66M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining at Cambridge Analytica

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 45,734 shares to 339,679 valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,314 shares and now owns 65,234 shares. Washington Prime Group New was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -4.67% below currents $581.71 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $56000 target. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 189,633 shares. Interest Group Inc Inc holds 29,878 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hartford Invest holds 9,113 shares. Forward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 6,832 shares. 943 were reported by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Fagan Associates Inc has invested 1.39% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Hanseatic Management Services has 0.61% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,457 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 20,186 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bloom Tree Limited Liability Company has invested 5.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.54% or 24,007 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc invested in 1,352 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.29M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Ashfield Prns Ltd invested in 1.17% or 56,601 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co accumulated 19,223 shares. Legacy Capital, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,377 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,461 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.59% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 5,415 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.48% or 6,439 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Willingdon Wealth reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.89 million are held by D E Shaw & Communication.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.91% above currents $186.82 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.