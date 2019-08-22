Harber Asset Management Has Lifted By $1.60 Million Its Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Holding; Parker Drilling Company (PKD) SI Increased By 106.36%

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) had an increase of 106.36% in short interest. PKD’s SI was 35,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 106.36% from 17,300 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s short sellers to cover PKD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1,060 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 94.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) stake by 23.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 133,188 shares as Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 689,574 shares with $8.52 million value, up from 556,386 last quarter. Pdf Solutions Inc now has $379.09 million valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 72,591 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Box Inc stake by 56,136 shares to 351,672 valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 356,074 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 80,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). M&T Bancshares invested in 0% or 26,951 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 42,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.28 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 17,556 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 60,413 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 10,749 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 10,400 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 48,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial invested in 0% or 223,047 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.91 million shares.

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDF Solutions® Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shuo Zhang Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: VIOO Could Be Worth $161 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $210.63 million. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.