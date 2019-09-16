Harber Asset Management Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.45 Million as Shares Declined; Wespac Advisors Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $302,438

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 10.72 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Share Stocks To Buy On Fed Uncertainty – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,279 shares, and cut its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP owns 9,548 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Waddell Reed Inc. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,973 shares. The Washington-based Garde Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 241,573 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Becker Capital Management holds 0.01% or 5,621 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 48,136 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 67,489 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Rdl Fincl accumulated 50,600 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19,097 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com holds 37,004 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Trust Of Newtown holds 1.49% or 95,287 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 11,669 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 20,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).