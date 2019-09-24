Harber Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) as Stock Price Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Scott & Selber Lifted Holding by $1.23 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 674,029 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 291,991 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 106,104 shares to 583,470 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,786 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 46,101 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Fil owns 1.40 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 2.3% or 1.54M shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 99,650 shares. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 0.08% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,641 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0.06% or 44,381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Capital has 0.09% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,000 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 6,666 shares. 7,301 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 368 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Mackenzie Financial reported 35,437 shares.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akamai -3% after KeyBanc downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2019 Vendor Assessment – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AKAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akamai buys authentication tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Akamai Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.