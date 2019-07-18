Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $10.03 Million; Shellback Capital LP Decreased Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Stake by $444,400; Shares Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 974,565 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 584,470 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 133,188 shares to 689,574 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.97 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.00 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,802 activity. 2,590 shares were bought by Lousignont Charles A, worth $111,370.