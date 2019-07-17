Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by $2.19 Million; Gruss & Co Has Lowered Its Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 313,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 639,343 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 952,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 109,290 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oklahoma-based Advisors Ok has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rock Point Advisors holds 6,495 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Ltd Llc reported 187,639 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Co accumulated 4.82% or 80,409 shares. Ironwood Financial Llc owns 300 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Llc holds 46,528 shares. Sonata Capital Group invested in 18,379 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 42,370 were accumulated by Fagan Assoc. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% or 39,448 shares in its portfolio. Assets Invest Limited Liability accumulated 86,466 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 15,117 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 58,354 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Pacific Global Management accumulated 39,240 shares. Hexavest holds 0.52% or 1.32M shares. First Manhattan reported 462,153 shares stake.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 82,029 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 939 shares. Robotti Robert holds 0.03% or 11,475 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0% or 41,104 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 468,851 shares. Aristotle Boston Llc invested in 0.21% or 518,995 shares. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 323,406 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 18,092 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited holds 759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 20,180 shares stake. 123 were accumulated by Regions Corp. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 84,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liquidity Services (LQDT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Falling Earnings Estimates Signal Weakness Ahead for Liquidity Services (LQDT) – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on May 22, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services: Hidden Growth Comes To The Surface – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2017.