Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $10.08 Million; Stock Price Declined; Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 39,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 610,029 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.51M, up from 570,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 163,780 shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,279 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 154,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

