Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Diageo plc (LON:DGE)

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 17.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 30,758 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 148,494 shares with $12.32M value, down from 179,252 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 2.64M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June

Among 8 analysts covering Diageo PLC (LON:DGE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diageo PLC has GBX 3870 highest and GBX 2850 lowest target. GBX 3298.13’s average target is -3.51% below currents GBX 3418 stock price. Diageo PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Monday, April 8 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DGE in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Investec to “Sell”. See Diageo plc (LON:DGE) latest ratings:

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 32.08% above currents $84.58 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 386,092 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 127,429 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.17% or 39,867 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 48,784 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 28,010 are owned by Gideon Cap Inc. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 17,220 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,091 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 46,101 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hartford Communications has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Blair William & Comm Il accumulated 195,870 shares. Chemical Natl Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.49% or 68,980 shares. 3,578 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund.

More notable recent Diageo plc (LON:DGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Diageo (LON:DGE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (LON:DGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Diageo plc’s (LON:DGE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

