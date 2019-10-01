Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $7.61 Million; Shares Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Its Position by $431,424

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 330,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 507,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13M, down from 838,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 5.17 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 3,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 124,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 121,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 1.81 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns has 13,327 shares. 444 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability. 284,133 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.53 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Communication Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,729 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Captrust Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,929 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.64M shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 4,636 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 35,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 42,077 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sirios Mngmt Lp reported 0.63% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 79,029 shares to 84,287 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 47,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S Value (IUSV).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares to 205,108 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 507,868 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 640,307 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 20,250 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp holds 0.41% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. 220,025 are held by Broadview Advisors. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 16,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 32,775 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 934 shares. Axa invested in 868,573 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.28% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 523 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.16% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Paloma Partners Mngmt Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 90,338 shares.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37 million for 56.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

