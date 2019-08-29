Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $302,240

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 12,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 68,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 6.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 13,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 82,440 shares to 98,472 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

