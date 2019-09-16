Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $5.32 Million as Market Value Declined; Westpac Banking Increases Holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG)

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 36,098 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 billion, up from 24,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 530,291 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 54,805 shares to 280,167 shares, valued at $4.32B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 42,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,004 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 281,419 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 457,553 shares in its portfolio. 7,591 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 41,706 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 21,624 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 202,286 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,781 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 100 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,150 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has 630 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 965 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,936 shares to 187,824 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).