Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $5.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Its Chubb (CB) Stake by $425,565; Stock Price Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 9.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 76,402 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 79,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 1.08M shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHUBB DEBT, US, BERMUDA INSURANCE FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb Sign Partnership to Provide In-App Insurance Products Throughout Southeast Asia; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt And Us And Bermuda Insurance Financial Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive From Stable; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Sees 2Q EPS $2.30; 23/03/2018 – Weinstein lawyers seek to move Chubb liability case; 11/05/2018 – NRA sues N.Y. governor, regulator for ‘blacklisting campaign’; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 73C/SHR FROM 71C, EST. 74C; 17/05/2018 – Chubb Hldrs Approve 25th Consecutive Annual Div Increase; Bd Declares Record Date for First Div Installment; All Other Shareholder Proposals Approved

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 11,352 shares to 209,442 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 46,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,714 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.08, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold CB shares while 7 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 276,299 shares or 4.47% more from 264,476 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Rech And reported 300 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.3% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.16% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. 18,287 are owned by Benedict Fincl Inc. Penobscot Investment Mgmt owns 17,457 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 0.34% or 10,078 shares. Fruth Invest holds 6,882 shares. Connors Investor Svcs owns 76,402 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 135 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,023 shares to 339,784 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

