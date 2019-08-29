Harber Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined; Nordson (NDSN) Market Value Declined While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $408,144

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 61,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 179,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 241,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 4.40M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 57,918 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,268 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Front Barnett Llc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Federated Pa has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26.19 million shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated holds 119,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,409 shares. Lynch And Associate In reported 0.91% stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has 83,216 shares. 54,723 are held by Regentatlantic Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 249,624 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 9,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 36,768 are held by Gladius Capital L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 218,200 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,633 shares.