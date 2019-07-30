Harber Asset Management Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NXPI) Position by $1.69 Million; Market Value Rose; Tjx Cos (TJX) Stake Held by Community Trust & Investment Co

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NXPI) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 19,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,179 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, down from 173,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.04 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 86,606 shares to 227,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).