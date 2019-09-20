Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $696,944; Market Value Declined; Alesco Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $333,234

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 8,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 140,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 148,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,522 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $253.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 21,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,739 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Inc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,300 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0% or 1,132 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,526 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 501,016 shares. 53,098 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln National accumulated 0.13% or 9,498 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 19,947 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,666 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Street owns 26.13M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 1,449 are held by Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability. Fernwood Inv reported 689 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 6,965 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 2,666 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Cap Lc invested in 569 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 13,968 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management owns 2,916 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 0.16% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 22,060 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 1,217 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.06% or 16,755 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 518,060 shares. Kdi Lc has invested 4.69% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tegean Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 125,000 shares. 179,589 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Howland Capital Lc accumulated 4,827 shares. Leavell Invest invested in 0.06% or 6,076 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.05% or 9,985 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.65 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.