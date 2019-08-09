Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $5.08 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Lifted Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 25,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 51,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 639,467 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 2.03M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 17,800 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 207,246 shares. Saturna accumulated 672,697 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.10M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 6,217 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles owns 20,227 shares. Fin Advisers Lc holds 571,168 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 4,611 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 7.01% or 262,627 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And invested in 4.24% or 177,322 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc has 1.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 213,839 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B And. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.51% or 15,200 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,523 shares to 503,316 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corp In reported 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.39% or 382,467 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.99% stake. 6,634 are owned by Brinker Capital Inc. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 10 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 440,797 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers reported 21,316 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 2,700 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,187 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,417 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,050 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 61,830 shares. Sabal invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Reaves W H Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.02% or 389,337 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.