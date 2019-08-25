Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Iron Financial Lowered Its Holding by $316,000

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 289,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 313,157 shares to 639,343 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 356,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 145,204 shares stake. Atria Invests Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). World Asset has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northern Trust Corporation reported 11.03M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 1.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.2% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 94,441 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 4.36M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 16,618 shares. 1.58 million are owned by United Service Automobile Association. 517,407 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Smead Cap Mngmt accumulated 2.99% or 1.58M shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 109,795 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability owns 64,733 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 5,605 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 109,794 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 18,397 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,950 are held by Washington. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legacy Capital Prns Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fred Alger Inc owns 4.48 million shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 66,235 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 10,400 shares stake. Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has 816 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc reported 8,400 shares.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,456 shares to 310,733 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.