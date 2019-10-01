Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $1.59 Million as Shares Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 752,254 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 1.06M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,103 shares to 10,744 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,020 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

