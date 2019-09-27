Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $741,360; Crosslink Capital Increases Position in Tableau Software (DATA)

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 110,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.57 million, up from 121,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 817,010 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares to 734,287 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 92,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,476 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments Lc holds 30,180 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 228,985 shares. M&T National Bank holds 4,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co owns 29,783 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 323,762 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 15,152 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,301 shares. Next Grp invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 30,312 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 246,525 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lpl reported 3,868 shares. 228,114 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,719 were accumulated by Granahan Inv Inc Ma. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 29,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 451 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.77% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4.76M shares. Miller Howard Invs holds 21,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 23,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.13% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Northern Corp reported 2.07 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co reported 513,967 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Ltd has invested 1.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 77 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 98,183 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock.