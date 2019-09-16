Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $822,472; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 99,020 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 109,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,536 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.24 million shares. First Natl Bank holds 0.06% or 5,525 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 7,051 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hallmark Mngmt reported 2,680 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co reported 1,818 shares. Capital Limited Ca reported 1.28% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.50 million shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership reported 106,891 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). General Invsts Com invested in 0.58% or 80,036 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 150,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Limited Liability Co holds 4.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,351 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.91 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 28,619 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Co has 7,964 shares. Freestone Lc reported 6,122 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.71M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Icon Advisers Co has 7,280 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,764 shares. Sonata Capital owns 4,755 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 712,404 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca stated it has 3,398 shares. Loews reported 800 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 348,152 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..