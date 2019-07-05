Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $2.52 Million; Market Value Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Position by $7.24 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 30,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, down from 179,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 712,077 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 723,968 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 40,186 shares. Gabelli & Advisers, New York-based fund reported 159,347 shares. Architects Inc stated it has 600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford & Associate stated it has 9,850 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech And owns 61,803 shares. Advisory Rech reported 10,700 shares. Cordasco Financial reported 698 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 24,469 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 23,704 shares stake. Beach Point Mngmt Lp holds 43,000 shares. Polar Asset Management reported 25,000 shares. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 9,990 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,225 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.37M shares stake.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares to 463,202 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Registration Now Open for Microchip’s 23rd Annual Worldwide MASTERs Conference – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology (MCHP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Introduces First Clock Buffers to Meet DB2000Q/QL Standards plus PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 Low Jitter Specifications – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.