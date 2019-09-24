Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $11.76 Million as Market Value Rose; Caci Intl (CACI) Stake Held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 588,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 475,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 5.79M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,731 shares as the company's stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 12,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 10,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $227.61. About 148,381 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares to 167,779 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

