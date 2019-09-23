Harber Asset Management Decreased By $696,944 Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; S&T Bank Increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 8,104 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 140,390 shares with $12.17M value, down from 148,494 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.92. About 1.34M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

S&T Bank increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 35,127 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The S&T Bank holds 364,468 shares with $3.73M value, up from 329,341 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 21.69M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – Factory Fire Snuffs Out Production of Key Ford, Mercedes Models; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 08/05/2018 – Leanne Ford Explores the Many Shades of White; 01/05/2018 – FORD APRIL U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES DOWN 4.5%, EST. DOWN 5.0%; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 19/04/2018 – Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in California Comes to Martinez on June 2

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.40% above currents $9.16 stock price. Ford Motor had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 22.39% above currents $91.92 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

