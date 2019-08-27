Harber Asset Management Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position; Redwood Trust (RWT) Sellers Increased By 5.84% Their Shorts

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) had an increase of 5.84% in short interest. RWT’s SI was 5.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.84% from 5.44 million shares previously. With 546,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)’s short sellers to cover RWT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 384,811 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 53.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 308,205 shares with $8.76 million value, down from 666,467 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 886,169 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44 million for 56.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Luxfer Holdings Plc stake by 28,829 shares to 262,100 valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 17,111 shares and now owns 88,582 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 13,070 shares. 31,595 are owned by Highland Cap Ltd Partnership. Ftb Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 843 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 9,519 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.15% or 39,048 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 25,750 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Ltd Partnership invested 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Putnam Investments Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 109,500 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 51,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company stated it has 863,967 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Redwood Trust, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 689,028 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 100,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 0% or 127,982 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Da Davidson & reported 14,572 shares stake. 208 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 59,223 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Blackstone Group Lp stated it has 0.08% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 67,939 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 104,562 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

