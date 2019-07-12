Harber Asset Management Cut Its Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Upped Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 65,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 260,761 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, down from 326,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 401,487 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 28,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 444,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 804,947 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 912,889 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co. Birch Hill Investment Lc holds 23,875 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 341,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 74,720 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.38% or 48.51 million shares in its portfolio. 37,630 were reported by High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Truepoint accumulated 7,984 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.37% or 767,350 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 153,573 are held by Parkwood Limited Liability Com. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 34,483 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “It’s Not All Smooth Sailing for Facebook’s Libra Project: Term Sheet – Fortune” on June 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “eSports Stock Gets Bullish Analyst Attention – Schaeffers Research” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific buys remaining Millipede shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Determines Boston Scientific Hasn’t Showed Reasonable Assurance Of Safety, Effectiveness For Surgical Meshes – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 460,576 shares to 943,152 shares, valued at $26.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ltc Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 33,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,421 shares, and cut its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. The insider Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727. Another trade for 44,236 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 1.02 million shares. 1,350 are held by Cwm Llc. Gradient Invests Limited Co stated it has 2,748 shares. 1.38 million are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Com. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 79,243 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Company holds 0.07% or 49,225 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset invested in 0.03% or 56,494 shares. 9,810 were reported by Fincl Bank Of The West. Kistler owns 3,889 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.04% or 27,534 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs reported 600 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 12,398 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 2,084 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares to 262,100 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.