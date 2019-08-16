Harber Asset Management Cut Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Share Value Rose; Voya Investment Management Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Position by $191.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 65,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 260,761 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 326,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.72M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 84.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 813,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 145,270 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 958,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $231.96. About 605,407 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 93,958 shares to 516,401 shares, valued at $49.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,149 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 505 shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Na owns 5,663 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amica Retiree Med holds 1,041 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Franklin invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company reported 2,815 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,257 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 233,682 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.35 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,523 shares to 503,316 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).