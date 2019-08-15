Harber Asset Management Boosted Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $332,397 as Share Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Boosted Its Stake

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.56 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Limited Liability Company holds 905,733 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Clark Management Grp Inc Inc holds 1.70M shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 205,490 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 37,234 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parametric Associates Limited Co reported 14.19 million shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 5,158 shares. Eqis Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,802 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 11.23M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Lc has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 236,125 are owned by Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Com. Cullinan Associates reported 221,215 shares stake. Advisor Ptnrs reported 135,282 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co stated it has 621,127 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of FMK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,038 shares to 36,834 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,089 shares, and cut its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).