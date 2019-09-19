Harber Asset Management Boosted Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding By $6.62 Million; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Sellers Decreased By 8.88% Their Shorts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) had a decrease of 8.88% in short interest. XLRN’s SI was 4.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.88% from 4.55M shares previously. With 318,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s short sellers to cover XLRN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 116,188 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) stake by 175.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 150,453 shares as Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO)’s stock declined 0.85%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 236,005 shares with $10.47M value, up from 85,552 last quarter. Silicon Motion Technology Co now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 23,371 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $190,250 was bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 59 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 65,400 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 21,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 59,355 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York accumulated 201,384 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Eagle Asset Management reported 908,330 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 329 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 146,236 shares. Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.38 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 33,590 shares. American Century invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma has $5800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 19.40% above currents $43.76 stock price. Acceleron Pharma had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, May 3 report. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 103,900 shares to 50,279 valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 588,106 shares and now owns 475,329 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 36.99% above currents $33.58 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by FBR Capital.