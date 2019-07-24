Hap Trading Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) as Stock Declined; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Upped Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $727,294

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 42,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,825 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 54,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 2.53M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 298.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $360.71. About 6.46M shares traded or 44.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 0.03% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 53,290 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs accumulated 40,142 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 894,036 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5.05M shares. Hanson Doremus has 0.4% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 67,524 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 322,264 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 10,519 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jane Street Grp holds 0% or 28,095 shares. 850,600 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. 31,629 were reported by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Tradition Cap Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Westpac Banking invested in 21,477 shares or 0% of the stock.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 5,405 shares in its portfolio. Alps Inc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 53,864 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.46% or 2.90 million shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel holds 0.02% or 705 shares. Davenport Com Ltd owns 185,150 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% or 128,950 shares. Crosspoint Strategies holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 56 shares. Eagle Limited Co holds 702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hwg owns 6,276 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,905 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 22,860 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson Company has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Towercrest Cap reported 1,231 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 173,694 shares to 18,206 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 153,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,583 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (AMJ).