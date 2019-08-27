Hap Trading Upped Its Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Position; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 24 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 33 sold and reduced equity positions in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 26.92 million shares, down from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Hap Trading Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) stake by 919.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 247,300 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 274,200 shares with $2.33M value, up from 26,900 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) now has $135.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.55. About 2.10 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 2,003 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.11 million. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 177 offsite service centers that offer managed print service clients with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 3.25 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 560,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 496,960 shares.

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive ARC Document Solutions’s (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) CEO K. Suriyakumar on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex and Arcellx Announce a Development, Evaluation and License Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Bilibili Inc stake by 21,998 shares to 10,702 valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 76,691 shares and now owns 21,009 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.