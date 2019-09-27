Hap Trading Upped Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake; SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (SRXXF) Shorts Decreased By 5.83%

SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF) had a decrease of 5.83% in short interest. SRXXF’s SI was 227,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.83% from 242,000 shares previously. It closed at $2.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 4577.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 604,179 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 617,379 shares with $19.13M value, up from 13,200 last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $13.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.17 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $. Through its subsidiaries, it offers asset management and investment advisory services. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Gds Hldgs Ltd (Call) stake by 630,100 shares to 1.45 million valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 1.03M shares and now owns 211,200 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was reduced too.