Hap Trading Upped By $1.50 Million Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake; US Concrete (USCR) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Hap Trading Llc increased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 375.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 115,334 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 146,034 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 30,700 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.98M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

US Concrete Inc (USCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 81 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 80 sold and decreased their positions in US Concrete Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 15.03 million shares, down from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding US Concrete Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $736.03 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 46.6 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. for 628,798 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 614,124 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 1.8% invested in the company for 60,526 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 379,869 shares.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 144,402 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors

Hap Trading Llc decreased Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE) stake by 113,300 shares to 31,500 valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc (Call) stake by 18,500 shares and now owns 54,200 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.23M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 1.91M were accumulated by Jvl Limited Liability. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 50,434 shares in its portfolio. Cna Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 186,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 158,100 shares. Mackenzie invested in 581,347 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 19,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 25,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 24,226 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Donald Smith And stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).