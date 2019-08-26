Hap Trading Trimmed Weight Watchers Intl New (Put) (WTW) Stake; Vanguard Group Trimmed Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Position By $791,232

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 60,864 shares as Korea Electric Pwr (KEP)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.07M shares with $26.93 million value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Korea Electric Pwr now has $13.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 14,991 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T

Hap Trading Llc decreased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (WTW) stake by 78.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 82,900 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (WTW)’s stock 0.00%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 22,600 shares with $115,000 value, down from 105,500 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) now has $ valuation. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Conagra, JPMorgan, L Brands, Weight Watchers And More – Yahoo Finance” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $5 That Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WW to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Hap Trading Llc increased Proshares Tr Ii (Call) stake by 274,025 shares to 310,300 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) stake by 333,500 shares and now owns 690,200 shares. Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 100,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 251,461 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 250,000 shares. 20,493 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited. 73,100 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Quantbot Technology LP has 62,157 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 2,184 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 85,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 422,884 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 22,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 91,017 shares. 6,881 are held by Victory. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 59 shares stake. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Among 6 analysts covering Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Weight Watchers International has $47 highest and $14 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 29.37% above currents $19.07 stock price. Weight Watchers International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. Sidoti maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity. The insider GROSSMAN MINDY F bought $260,446.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 83,981 shares to 4.03M valued at $200.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) stake by 19,613 shares and now owns 843,656 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was raised too.