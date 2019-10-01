Hap Trading Trimmed Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.03 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 93,763 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 9,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 33,343 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 3.26M shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FedEx Freight Technicians Dominate at TMCSuperTech for Seventh Year in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Stock May Be Cheap, but It Is Not Compelling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 85,000 shares. 16,310 are owned by Bowen Hanes & Co. Moreover, Profit Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,616 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc owns 9,830 shares. Security National has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 5,404 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 5,235 shares. Systematic Mngmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,305 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 2,140 shares. 705,135 are held by Parametric Ltd. 197,062 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,584 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc (Put) by 710,100 shares to 743,800 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 10,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139,018 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 43,815 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 195,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,180 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 298,452 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 371,852 shares. Moreover, Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Proxima Cap Lc holds 5.06% or 365,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.42M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 2,715 are held by Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 32,072 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,794 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com owns 16,115 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $149,292 activity.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76M shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.